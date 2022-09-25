LIVE BLOG: Rodgers and Brady face off in Tampa

The 2 future hall of famers will meet Sunday
The 2 future hall of famers will meet Sunday
By WBAY news staff
Updated: 18 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WBAY) - It’s a battle of two of the greatest quarterbacks to play the game.

The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

Kickoff is 3:25 P.M.

The Packers have won three of the last four regular season matchups.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers ranks No. 3 in passer rating at 104.4. Bucs QB Tom Brady ranks No. 8 at 97.5.

The blog below will update throughout the game with analysis from the Action 2 Sports team and Cover 2 experts.

