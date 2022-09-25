Dave Schroeder’s “Fast 5 Pack Facts:” Packers at Bucs

TAMPA, Fla. (WBAY) - As the Green Bay Packers (1-1) prepare to kick things off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) it’s time to get in the know and ready to go with Dave Schroeder’s “Fast 5 Pack Facts.”

#1 WR issues: Both Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady will have to deal with absences in their wide receiving corps. Rodgers will be without Sammy Watkins, who injured his hamstring and was placed on injured reserve on Saturday. Randall Cobb and Christian Watson were listed as questionable. ESPN reports Cobb is likely to play but Watson is likely to miss the game.

And Brady? Will be without go-to target Mike Evans, suspended for his role in a fight against the Saints last week. And fellow star Chris Godwin? Is out with a hamstring injury. The respected veteran Julio Jones, along with Breshaud Perrimen and Chris Gage, are all questionable. ESPN reports the latter two are likely to play, while Jones will be a game time decision. Tampa did sign slot receiver Chris Beasley this week, who has been activated from the practice squad for game day.

#2 Tough sledding?: Both defenses are among the NFL’s most talented. Despite some early struggles, Green Bay ranks #7 in scoring defense, while Tampa Bay is #1 in that department. The Bucs have given up just 1 touchdown so far this season, and that one came in garbage time last week after playing 117 minutes without surrendering a TD.

#3 Turnover tale: The Packers must master the turnover margin if they want to take home a win. Aaron Rodgers has usually been immaculate in interception avoidance. Usually. He thrown multiple INTs just 15 times in 215 career games played. But 3 of those times? Came right here in Tampa where Rodgers has only played 4 games. And Tampa? Has already taken the ball away 6 times this season.

#4 David Bakhtiari: The Packers’ All-Pro left tackle could finally be set to make a return. He tore his ACL way back on New Year’s Eve 2020. Bakhtiari practiced on Thursday and Friday and was listed as questionable on the injury report Friday. On Saturday, his offensive line teammates wore t-shirts with his picture and name on them for their trip to Tampa. And reports are that he plans to make his season debut today.

#5 Rodgers vs. Brady: Chapter 5 between the future hall of famers comes today. Rodgers won the first meeting between the legendary QBs in 2014, but Brady has won the last 3. The 45-year-old Brady and 38-year-old Rodgers were still at the peak of their powers last season, finishing 1-2 in the MVP voting, but this may be the final meeting unless these teams meet in the playoffs this season. Enjoy it!

Prediction: Buccaneers 19, Packers 13

