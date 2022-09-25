BREEZY, CHILLY, UNSETTLED START TO THE WORK WEEK

Expect more of the same for a few more days until a pesky area of unsettled weather departs the Great Lakes. Look for broken clouds and an occasional passing shower both Monday and Tuesday. It will be chilly with highs only in 50s and expect plenty of wind with gusts to around or greater than 30 mph.

A big area of high pressure slides in Wednesday. It will give our area tons of sunshine through at least Saturday. There is some frost potential again both Tuesday night and Wednesday night. Southerly winds by the weekend will help boost our high temperatures back into the upper 60s and possibly even a few low 70s!

Another frontal passage arrives late Sunday with a chance of showers.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

MONDAY: NW 15-30 KTS... WAVES: 2-5′ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

TUESDAY: N 15-30 KTS... WAVES: 2-5′ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

TONIGHT: Scattered evening rain and thunder, otherwise broken clouds and breezy. LOW: 48

MONDAY: Breezy with a changeable sky. A few showers. HIGH: 59 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun. Breezy and cool. Stray showers still possible. HIGH: 55 LOW: 36 (scattered frost)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool, lighter wind. HIGH: 58 LOW: 36 (Again, scattered frost)

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Continued cool. HIGH: 63 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. HIGH: 67 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, Mild. HIGH: 69 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with a chance of showers north later. HIGH: 68

