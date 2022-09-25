BREEZY, CHILLY, UNSETTLED START TO THE WORK WEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Turning breezy today with scattered rain showers and even a few storms
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Expect more of the same for a few more days until a pesky area of unsettled weather departs the Great Lakes. Look for broken clouds and an occasional passing shower both Monday and Tuesday. It will be chilly with highs only in 50s and expect plenty of wind with gusts to around or greater than 30 mph.

A big area of high pressure slides in Wednesday. It will give our area tons of sunshine through at least Saturday. There is some frost potential again both Tuesday night and Wednesday night. Southerly winds by the weekend will help boost our high temperatures back into the upper 60s and possibly even a few low 70s!

Another frontal passage arrives late Sunday with a chance of showers.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

MONDAY: NW 15-30 KTS... WAVES: 2-5′ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

TUESDAY: N 15-30 KTS... WAVES: 2-5′ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

TONIGHT: Scattered evening rain and thunder, otherwise broken clouds and breezy. LOW: 48

MONDAY: Breezy with a changeable sky. A few showers. HIGH: 59 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun. Breezy and cool. Stray showers still possible. HIGH: 55 LOW: 36 (scattered frost)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool, lighter wind. HIGH: 58 LOW: 36 (Again, scattered frost)

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Continued cool. HIGH: 63 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. HIGH: 67 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, Mild. HIGH: 69 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with a chance of showers north later. HIGH: 68

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The F-16, also known as “Fighting Falcon"
F-16s made their final flyover at Lambeau Field
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
A Green Bay police officer confronts A.J. Dillon (in red) trying to do a Lambeau Leap during a...
Police chief calls for “corrective action” over officer shoving AJ Dillon at Lambeau Field soccer match
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man arrested for retail theft in Oshkosh suspected in 9 other states, police say
Fond du Lac Police
Police: Fond du Lac man accidentally shot himself in the leg

Latest News

First Alert Weather
STAYING UNSETTLED... WITH MORE WIND
Turning breezy today with scattered rain showers and even a few storms
Turning breezy today with scattered rain showers and even a few storms
Scattered rain & thunder today with increasing wind
Scattered rain & thunder today with increasing wind
First Alert Weather
SCATTERED RAIN SUNDAY... TURNING BREEZY