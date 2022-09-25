2nd Annual ‘Concert in the Corn’ held at Bayfield County farm

VILLAGE OF MASON, Wis. (WBAY) - This year’s ‘Concert in the Corn’ event kicked off Friday and Saturday in Bayfield County.

Organizers say the two-day event was created with a dream to hold a concert under the stars on the farm.

The event features a variety of food and drink trucks for concert-goers to enjoy.

Some of the bands featured in this year’s concert were ‘Brady Luke Band,’ ‘Whiskey Trail,’ and ‘Chris Kroeze.’

For more information on ‘Concert in the Corn,’ check out their website here.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.