2nd Annual ‘Concert in the Corn’ held at Bayfield County farm

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VILLAGE OF MASON, Wis. (WBAY) - This year’s ‘Concert in the Corn’ event kicked off Friday and Saturday in Bayfield County.

Organizers say the two-day event was created with a dream to hold a concert under the stars on the farm.

The event features a variety of food and drink trucks for concert-goers to enjoy.

Some of the bands featured in this year’s concert were ‘Brady Luke Band,’ ‘Whiskey Trail,’ and ‘Chris Kroeze.’

For more information on ‘Concert in the Corn,’ check out their website here.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The F-16, also known as “Fighting Falcon"
F-16s made their final flyover at Lambeau Field
A Green Bay police officer confronts A.J. Dillon (in red) trying to do a Lambeau Leap during a...
Police chief calls for “corrective action” over officer shoving AJ Dillon at Lambeau Field soccer match
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Seth Genereau
Clintonville carjacking suspect flees into woods after chase in Northwestern Wisconsin
generic crash
Sun a factor in fatal crash in Manitowoc County

Latest News

A fundraiser is held in Green Bay to assist Ukrainians in their effort to beat back the Russian...
Ukrainian fundraiser held in Green Bay as support remains strong in NE Wisconsin
Fond du Lac Police
Police: Fond du Lac man accidentally shot himself in the leg
Darrell Brooks Jr. appears in Waukesha County Court on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis....
Darrell Brooks wants to defend himself in fatal Wisconsin parade attack
Operation Football: Week 6 Part One
Operation Football: Week 6 Part One