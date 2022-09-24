Ukrainian fundraiser held in Green Bay as support remains strong in NE Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the war in Ukraine intensifies, organizers in Northeast Wisconsin are doubling down on their efforts to send supplies abroad.

A fundraiser was held Saturday at St. Matthew Orthodox Church in Green Bay seeking to collect donations for the war effort.

“So up here we have borscht. That’s a cabbage, potato, red beet soup,” Valentyn Tereshchenko said pointing to a big pot filled with the Ukrainian traditional dish.

Tereshchenko is volunteering at Saturday’s fundraiser, which is also serving to bring awareness to the Ukrainian plight.

“Everybody who’s here from Ukraine, they have either family living there or they just recently moved back fleeing the war,” Tereshchenko said. “We’re trying to make their life easier.”

Wisconsin Ukrainians, Inc is the group supporting the event where traditional Ukrainian hot dishes were for sale as well as baked goods.

The folks who attended Saturday’s fundraiser expressed heartache over Russia’s war in Ukraine and the loss of life the conflict has inflicted.

“They’re just trying to eliminate Ukraine as a nation, as a sovereign country. Trying to eliminate their culture, language. Luckily Ukrainians are really feisty people, brave people fighting back,” Tereshchenko said

Since Russia’s invasion began, Jonathan Pylypiv has been setting up supply drives in Northeast Wisconsin and collecting items to ship overseas.

“It’s very exhausting for the people in Ukraine obviously, trying to coordinate things here takes a toll on all of us. But, we’re with the Ukrainian people and we’re committed to helping them, Pylypiv said.

Ukrainian soldiers have had recent success taking back Russian held regions and organizers say these victories show how resilient Ukrainians are.

“Ukrainian people are fighting for their children. They’re fighting for their land. They’re for their heritage, their culture, and their freedom. When people are willing to die for their freedom, you’re unstoppable,” Pylypiv said.

