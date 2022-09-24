SCATTERED RAIN SUNDAY... TURNING BREEZY

Some passing showers can be expected tonight as lows settle into the upper 40s and lower 50s. The clouds will continue as well, and they’ll linger through Sunday morning. Spotty rain showers are also possible.

By the afternoon, there may be a few more peeks of sunshine. That should help temperatures rise a bit more compared to Saturday with highs in the lower 60s. Scattered showers should redevelop and there may even be a few rumbles of thunder through the evening. A northwesterly wind picks up with late-days gusts to around 30 mph.

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool weather likely remains in place for both Monday & Tuesday. Highs both days should stay in the 50s for most spots. Wind gusts around 30 mph or more are certainly possible at times. Additional showers may develop Monday with lesser chances by Tuesday... highest chances closer to Lake Michigan.

A big area of Canadian high pressure moves in Wednesday. This will give us lots of sun for the middle and end of the week along with much lighter wind. As that high slides east of the area late-week and winds turn southerly, temperatures are expected to moderate by next Friday and Saturday. Highs could get back to around 70 degrees!

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SUNDAY: NW 15-25 KTS... WAVES: 2-5′

SATURDAY: NW 20-25 KTS... WAVES: 3-5′

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. LOW: 51

SUNDAY: AM clouds with a scattered showers. Some PM sunshine, evening thunder? Turning breezy. HIGH: 63 LOW: 49

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A few showers possible. HIGH: 59 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun. Breezy and cool. Stray showers still possible. HIGH: 54 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool, less wind. HIGH: 57 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. A little warmer. HIGH: 63 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. HIGH: 68 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: Seasonably warm with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 70

