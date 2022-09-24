Packers’ Watkins, Bucs’ Godwin ruled out for Sunday’s game

New Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins participates during mandatory minicamp.
New Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins participates during mandatory minicamp.(WBAY-TV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers will be working without some of their top receivers Sunday when the seven-time Super Bowl winner and four-time MVP face off.

The injury report released Friday ruled Green Bay’s Sammy Watkins and Tampa Bay’s Chris Godwin out for Sunday’s game at Tampa. The Buccaneers already were planning to play without wide receiver Mike Evans , who received a one-game suspension for his role in an on-field brawl during the Bucs’ 20-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Godwin will be missing a second straight game. Watkins played Sunday night and had three catches for 93 yards in the Packers’ 27-10 triumph over the Chicago Bears.

Other receivers could be missing as well.

Tampa Bay’s Russell Gage (hamstring), Julio Jones (knee) and Breshad Perriman (knee) and Green Bay’s Randall Cobb (illness) and Christian Watson (hamstring) are listed as questionable. Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (groin) also is questionable.

Gage, Watson and Cobb didn’t practice Friday. Jones, Perriman and Lewis were limited practice participants.

The Packers did get some good news Friday, as offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and wide receiver Allen Lazard (ankle) were limited practice participants. Lazard hadn’t practiced Thursday.

Lazard had no status listed next to his name on the injury report, an indication he should be available to play. Bakhtiari is listed as questionable as he attempts to appear in a game for just the second time since tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament on Dec. 31, 2020.

Tampa Bay defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday’s game. Bucs running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) is questionable and tight end Cade Otton (personal) and tackle Donovan Smith (elbow) are doubtful.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on Highway 42 in Door County. Sept. 21, 2022.
Florida man killed in Door County crash
Laniyah Hampton and Paul Williams III
Amber Alert canceled after Madison teen located
generic crash
Sun a factor in crash that killed bicyclist in Calumet County, investigators say
Generic image of crash scene
1 dead, 2 hurt, 1 missing after crash in Marinette County
Kerr County, Texas, Sheriff's Office bodycam video from the arrest of Gustavo Cantu, who's...
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: How Gustavo Cantu was captured in Texas for Green Bay murder

Latest News

A Green Bay police officer confronts A.J. Dillon (in red) trying to do a Lambeau Leap during a...
Police chief calls for “corrective action” over officer shoving AJ Dillon at Lambeau Field soccer match
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) does a Lambeau leap after catching a touchdown...
Four Packers WRs not practicing Thursday
TOM BRADY TABLET TOSS
Tablet tossers Brady & Rodgers prepare to meet
The 2 future hall of famers will meet Sunday
Twelve vs. Twelve 5: Rodgers, Brady ready to meet Sunday