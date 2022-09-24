Operation Football: Week 6
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Conference title races are heating up as the high school football season reaches week six. That includes our Game of the Week between North Eastern Conference contenders Fox Valley Lutheran and Little Chute. A trio of big games in the FVA featuring wins by Kimberly, Appleton North, and Kaukauna. Plus, West De Pere knocks off De Pere in the latest Battle of the Bridge.
Check out all of the highlights from this week’s Operation Football with part one playing above and part two below.
Here’s more scores from around the state:
Adams-Friendship 63, Westfield Area 16
Alma/Pepin 41, Independence/Gilmanton 0
Amherst 57, Weyauwega-Fremont 40
Appleton North 13, Appleton East 0
Aquinas 51, Westby 14
Arcadia 20, Black River Falls 18
Auburndale 50, Marathon 22
Badger 42, Burlington 21
Baldwin-Woodville 27, Osceola 6
Baraboo 35, La Crosse Logan 31
Bay Port 63, Green Bay Southwest 7
Beaver Dam 39, Watertown 27
Belleville 49, Fennimore 0
Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 14, Southwestern 6
Berlin 35, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 27
Blair-Taylor 38, Augusta 36
Bonduel 34, Marinette 0
Brillion 6, New Holstein 0
Brookfield Academy 40, Kenosha Christian Life 20
Brookfield Central 38, Menomonee Falls 16
Brookfield East 45, West Allis Central 0
Bruce 40, Lake Holcombe 0
Cadott 31, Glenwood City 0
Cambria-Friesland 20, Randolph 16
Campbellsport 34, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 13
Cashton 21, Bangor 7
Catholic Central 37, Living Word Lutheran 34
Catholic Memorial 35, New Berlin West 9
Cedar Grove-Belgium 50, Hilbert 7
Chilton 42, Kiel 21
Chippewa Falls 21, New Richmond 7
Clintonville 45, Northland Pines 7
Cochrane-Fountain City 42, Whitehall 27
Colby 21, Pittsville 6
Coleman 38, Oconto Falls 12
Columbus 37, Edgewood 0
Crandon 49, Rosholt 6
Crivitz 44, Tomahawk 13
Cuba City 62, Parkview/Albany 8
Cumberland 28, Bloomer 22
Darlington 20, Mineral Point 7
DeForest 33, Monona Grove 7
Durand 21, Elk Mound 6
East Troy 62, Whitewater 21
Eau Claire North 20, Menomonie 6
Edgar 40, Abbotsford 7
Ellsworth 16, Rice Lake 8
Elmwood/Plum City 24, Boyceville 21
Evansville 25, Jefferson 0
Fall River/Rio 24, Pardeeville 21
Freedom 26, Luxemburg-Casco 14
Germantown 59, West Allis Nathan Hale 24
Gibraltar 62, Gillett 8
Grafton 39, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messme
Grantsburg 21, Unity 14
Greenfield 55, South Milwaukee 14
Hartford Union 49, Cedarburg 7
Highland 21, Royall 18
Hillsboro 30, Riverdale 6
Holmen 26, Sparta 14
Horicon/Hustisford 35, Cambridge 7
Howards Grove 14, Oostburg 6
Hudson 23, Eau Claire Memorial 8
Hurley 38, Rib Lake/Prentice 8
Iola-Scandinavia 21, Loyal 0
Janesville Parker 40, Madison West 7
Kaukauna 30, Fond du Lac 28
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy def. Dominican, forfeit
Kettle Moraine 28, Waukesha West 0
Kewaunee 49, Mishicot 7
Kimberly 41, Oshkosh West 21
La Crosse Central 37, Tomah 14
Ladysmith 47, Webster 0
Lake Mills 40, New Glarus 0
Lakeland 20, Antigo 0
Lakeside Lutheran 50, Turner 33
Lancaster 28, Platteville 7
Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 52, Algoma 24
Little Chute 33, Fox Valley Lutheran 7
Lodi 40, Big Foot 7
Lourdes Academy 35, Johnson Creek 7
Luther 42, Brookwood 8
Madison La Follette 37, Madison East 22
Manitowoc Lincoln 55, Green Bay West 14
Manitowoc Lutheran 47, Ozaukee 22
Markesan 38, Clinton 14
Marquette University 24, Hamilton 21
Marshall 62, Dodgeland 6
Marshfield 53, Appleton West 20
Martin Luther 27, Lake Country Lutheran 26
Mayville 48, Laconia 7
McDonell Central 46, Cornell 8
McFarland 35, Edgerton 3
Medford Area 62, Hayward 12
Melrose-Mindoro 21, Eleva-Strum 20
Menasha 43, Sheboygan South 0
Merrill 28, Ashland 6
Middleton 35, Janesville Craig 7
Milw. Washington 30, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 0
Milwaukee Lutheran 22, Pius XI Catholic 0
Milwaukee Pulaski 34, Milwaukee South 16
Milwaukee Vincent 56, Milwaukee Madison 14
Mondovi 52, Neillsville/Granton 14
Monroe 55, Delavan-Darien 0
Mosinee 52, Rhinelander 8
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 55, Fort Atkinson 21
Mukwonago 31, Arrowhead 30
Muskego 56, Waukesha South 7
Neenah 42, Oshkosh North 20
Nekoosa 36, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 0
New Berlin Eisenhower 35, Wauwatosa East 6
New Lisbon 52, Necedah 0
New London 37, Seymour 6
Nicolet 17, West Bend West 0
Northwestern 50, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0
Notre Dame 38, Green Bay Preble 7
Oak Creek 35, Franklin 7
Omro 22, Lomira 21, OT
Onalaska 35, Reedsburg Area 0
Owen-Withee 30, Gilman 14
Pewaukee 31, Wauwatosa West 14
Plymouth 28, Kewaskum 21
Port Washington 61, Ripon 20
Portage 31, Milton 26
Prairie du Chien 53, River Valley 14
Pulaski 34, Ashwaubenon 27
Racine Horlick 54, Kenosha Indian Trail 21
Racine Park 40, Kenosha Bradford 21
Racine St. Catherine’s 42, Saint Thomas More 6
Reedsville 40, Random Lake 6
River Falls 28, Superior 7
River Ridge 50, Black Hawk/Warren IL 26
Seneca 28, Iowa-Grant 6
Sheboygan North 44, Green Bay East 0
Shiocton 16, Manawa 13
Slinger 35, Whitefish Bay 7
Somerset 26, Saint Croix Central 0
Southern Door 40, Peshtigo 0
Spooner 55, Barron 14
Spring Valley 12, Clear Lake 8
St. Croix Falls 38, Cameron 12
St. Marys Springs 63, North Fond du Lac 13
Stanley-Boyd 42, Osseo-Fairchild 8
Stoughton 21, Sauk Prairie 0
Stratford 14, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 6
Sturgeon Bay 51, Oconto 21
Sun Prairie 52, Oregon 7
Suring 42, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Oneida/Providence Academy 12
Tri-County 41, Bowler/Gresham 0
Turtle Lake 33, Colfax 32
Two Rivers 56, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 8
Union Grove 35, Beloit Memorial 0
University School of Milwaukee 48, Shoreland Lutheran 8
Valders 47, Roncalli 19
Verona Area 27, Madison Memorial 20
Waterford 21, Westosha Central 20
Watertown Luther Prep 35, Brown Deer 7
Waunakee 52, Sun Prairie West 0
Wausau West 27, Stevens Point 17
Wausaukee 54, Sevastopol 14
Wautoma 33, Richland Center 17
West Bend East 22, Homestead 7
West De Pere 21, De Pere 13
West Salem 40, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 6
Whitnall 64, Cudahy 0
Wilmot Union 28, Elkhorn Area 14
Wisconsin Dells 42, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 0
Wisconsin Lutheran 45, Greendale 29
Wrightstown 28, Denmark 14
Xavier 49, Waupaca 7
