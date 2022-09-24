Operation Football: Week 6

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Conference title races are heating up as the high school football season reaches week six. That includes our Game of the Week between North Eastern Conference contenders Fox Valley Lutheran and Little Chute. A trio of big games in the FVA featuring wins by Kimberly, Appleton North, and Kaukauna. Plus, West De Pere knocks off De Pere in the latest Battle of the Bridge.

Check out all of the highlights from this week’s Operation Football with part one playing above and part two below.

Here’s more scores from around the state:

Adams-Friendship 63, Westfield Area 16

Alma/Pepin 41, Independence/Gilmanton 0

Amherst 57, Weyauwega-Fremont 40

Appleton North 13, Appleton East 0

Aquinas 51, Westby 14

Arcadia 20, Black River Falls 18

Auburndale 50, Marathon 22

Badger 42, Burlington 21

Baldwin-Woodville 27, Osceola 6

Baraboo 35, La Crosse Logan 31

Bay Port 63, Green Bay Southwest 7

Beaver Dam 39, Watertown 27

Belleville 49, Fennimore 0

Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 14, Southwestern 6

Berlin 35, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 27

Blair-Taylor 38, Augusta 36

Bonduel 34, Marinette 0

Brillion 6, New Holstein 0

Brookfield Academy 40, Kenosha Christian Life 20

Brookfield Central 38, Menomonee Falls 16

Brookfield East 45, West Allis Central 0

Bruce 40, Lake Holcombe 0

Cadott 31, Glenwood City 0

Cambria-Friesland 20, Randolph 16

Campbellsport 34, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 13

Cashton 21, Bangor 7

Catholic Central 37, Living Word Lutheran 34

Catholic Memorial 35, New Berlin West 9

Cedar Grove-Belgium 50, Hilbert 7

Chilton 42, Kiel 21

Chippewa Falls 21, New Richmond 7

Clintonville 45, Northland Pines 7

Cochrane-Fountain City 42, Whitehall 27

Colby 21, Pittsville 6

Coleman 38, Oconto Falls 12

Columbus 37, Edgewood 0

Crandon 49, Rosholt 6

Crivitz 44, Tomahawk 13

Cuba City 62, Parkview/Albany 8

Cumberland 28, Bloomer 22

Darlington 20, Mineral Point 7

DeForest 33, Monona Grove 7

Durand 21, Elk Mound 6

East Troy 62, Whitewater 21

Eau Claire North 20, Menomonie 6

Edgar 40, Abbotsford 7

Ellsworth 16, Rice Lake 8

Elmwood/Plum City 24, Boyceville 21

Evansville 25, Jefferson 0

Fall River/Rio 24, Pardeeville 21

Freedom 26, Luxemburg-Casco 14

Germantown 59, West Allis Nathan Hale 24

Gibraltar 62, Gillett 8

Grafton 39, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messme

Grantsburg 21, Unity 14

Greenfield 55, South Milwaukee 14

Hartford Union 49, Cedarburg 7

Highland 21, Royall 18

Hillsboro 30, Riverdale 6

Holmen 26, Sparta 14

Horicon/Hustisford 35, Cambridge 7

Howards Grove 14, Oostburg 6

Hudson 23, Eau Claire Memorial 8

Hurley 38, Rib Lake/Prentice 8

Iola-Scandinavia 21, Loyal 0

Janesville Parker 40, Madison West 7

Kaukauna 30, Fond du Lac 28

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy def. Dominican, forfeit

Kettle Moraine 28, Waukesha West 0

Kewaunee 49, Mishicot 7

Kimberly 41, Oshkosh West 21

La Crosse Central 37, Tomah 14

Ladysmith 47, Webster 0

Lake Mills 40, New Glarus 0

Lakeland 20, Antigo 0

Lakeside Lutheran 50, Turner 33

Lancaster 28, Platteville 7

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 52, Algoma 24

Little Chute 33, Fox Valley Lutheran 7

Lodi 40, Big Foot 7

Lourdes Academy 35, Johnson Creek 7

Luther 42, Brookwood 8

Madison La Follette 37, Madison East 22

Manitowoc Lincoln 55, Green Bay West 14

Manitowoc Lutheran 47, Ozaukee 22

Markesan 38, Clinton 14

Marquette University 24, Hamilton 21

Marshall 62, Dodgeland 6

Marshfield 53, Appleton West 20

Martin Luther 27, Lake Country Lutheran 26

Mayville 48, Laconia 7

McDonell Central 46, Cornell 8

McFarland 35, Edgerton 3

Medford Area 62, Hayward 12

Melrose-Mindoro 21, Eleva-Strum 20

Menasha 43, Sheboygan South 0

Merrill 28, Ashland 6

Middleton 35, Janesville Craig 7

Milw. Washington 30, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 0

Milwaukee Lutheran 22, Pius XI Catholic 0

Milwaukee Pulaski 34, Milwaukee South 16

Milwaukee Vincent 56, Milwaukee Madison 14

Mondovi 52, Neillsville/Granton 14

Monroe 55, Delavan-Darien 0

Mosinee 52, Rhinelander 8

Mount Horeb/Barneveld 55, Fort Atkinson 21

Mukwonago 31, Arrowhead 30

Muskego 56, Waukesha South 7

Neenah 42, Oshkosh North 20

Nekoosa 36, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 0

New Berlin Eisenhower 35, Wauwatosa East 6

New Lisbon 52, Necedah 0

New London 37, Seymour 6

Nicolet 17, West Bend West 0

Northwestern 50, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0

Notre Dame 38, Green Bay Preble 7

Oak Creek 35, Franklin 7

Omro 22, Lomira 21, OT

Onalaska 35, Reedsburg Area 0

Owen-Withee 30, Gilman 14

Pewaukee 31, Wauwatosa West 14

Plymouth 28, Kewaskum 21

Port Washington 61, Ripon 20

Portage 31, Milton 26

Prairie du Chien 53, River Valley 14

Pulaski 34, Ashwaubenon 27

Racine Horlick 54, Kenosha Indian Trail 21

Racine Park 40, Kenosha Bradford 21

Racine St. Catherine’s 42, Saint Thomas More 6

Reedsville 40, Random Lake 6

River Falls 28, Superior 7

River Ridge 50, Black Hawk/Warren IL 26

Seneca 28, Iowa-Grant 6

Sheboygan North 44, Green Bay East 0

Shiocton 16, Manawa 13

Slinger 35, Whitefish Bay 7

Somerset 26, Saint Croix Central 0

Southern Door 40, Peshtigo 0

Spooner 55, Barron 14

Spring Valley 12, Clear Lake 8

St. Croix Falls 38, Cameron 12

St. Marys Springs 63, North Fond du Lac 13

Stanley-Boyd 42, Osseo-Fairchild 8

Stoughton 21, Sauk Prairie 0

Stratford 14, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 6

Sturgeon Bay 51, Oconto 21

Sun Prairie 52, Oregon 7

Suring 42, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Oneida/Providence Academy 12

Tri-County 41, Bowler/Gresham 0

Turtle Lake 33, Colfax 32

Two Rivers 56, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 8

Union Grove 35, Beloit Memorial 0

University School of Milwaukee 48, Shoreland Lutheran 8

Valders 47, Roncalli 19

Verona Area 27, Madison Memorial 20

Waterford 21, Westosha Central 20

Watertown Luther Prep 35, Brown Deer 7

Waunakee 52, Sun Prairie West 0

Wausau West 27, Stevens Point 17

Wausaukee 54, Sevastopol 14

Wautoma 33, Richland Center 17

West Bend East 22, Homestead 7

West De Pere 21, De Pere 13

West Salem 40, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 6

Whitnall 64, Cudahy 0

Wilmot Union 28, Elkhorn Area 14

Wisconsin Dells 42, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 0

Wisconsin Lutheran 45, Greendale 29

Wrightstown 28, Denmark 14

Xavier 49, Waupaca 7

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.