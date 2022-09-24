Oneida Nation celebrates treaties’ 200th anniversary

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday the Oneida Nation commemorated its historical treaties and honored its past, present and future.

Oneida Nation leaders welcomed dignitaries from Ho-Chunk, Menominee, and Stockbridge-Munsee at an event commemorating treaties signed among the four sovereign nations in 1822.

“I’m appreciative of Tahassi extending that hand of friendship, you know, in regards to how we’re gathered here today and then how we choose I guess to move forward. You know, so I think we have way more in common than we don’t,” Oneida Chairman Ronald Corn said.

The event at Heritage Hill State Historical Park in Allouez began with Oneida hymn singers presenting nature and food traditional to the Menominee and Ho-Chunk nations. Those who attended took part in singing, commemorative smoke dancing, and drumming.

Oneida tribal members designed four sets of clothing to represent what the Native men who came to sign the treaty would have worn 200 years ago.

Tribe leaders also gave emotional speeches, promising to work together for the children.

“As we choose to move forward, I think we build upon those strengths as native nations in regards to how we build a brighter future for our children,” Corn said.

