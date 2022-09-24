North Fond du Lac man gets 25 years for arsons and child porn

(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) - A judge has sentenced a North Fond du Lac man accused of setting multiple fires and storing child pornography on his phone to 25 years in prison.

Fond du Lac County Circuit Judge Tricia Walker sentenced 45-year-old Michael Miller on Friday on two counts of arson, five counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, one count of burglary and two counts of criminal damage to property. Every count is a felony.

Miller pleaded no contest to the charges in June.

District Attorney Eric Toney dropped more than a dozen other charges against Miller as part of a plea deal.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on Highway 42 in Door County. Sept. 21, 2022.
Florida man killed in Door County crash
Laniyah Hampton and Paul Williams III
Amber Alert canceled after Madison teen located
generic crash
Sun a factor in crash that killed bicyclist in Calumet County, investigators say
Generic image of crash scene
1 dead, 2 hurt, 1 missing after crash in Marinette County
Kerr County, Texas, Sheriff's Office bodycam video from the arrest of Gustavo Cantu, who's...
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: How Gustavo Cantu was captured in Texas for Green Bay murder

Latest News

Oneida Nation ceremony at Heritage Hill State Historical Park in Allouez
Oneida Nation celebrates treaties’ 200th anniversary
The F-16, also known as “Fighting Falcon"
F-16s made their final flyover at Lambeau Field
Oconto County law enforcement agencies are offering secure, surveilled places for child custody...
Oconto County offers safe child custody exchanges
Oconto County law enforcement agencies offer safe child custody exchange in six surveilled...
Oconto County, Rainbow House partner against abuse