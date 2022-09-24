Police: Fond du Lac man accidentally shot himself in the leg
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police responded to the Mobile Station on 362 North Peters Avenue Friday night around 10:08pm for a report of a man who shot himself in the leg.
Officers on scene immediately began life-saving measures, the 21-year-old Fond du Lac man was later taken to a nearby hospital; authorities say he is in serious but stable condition.
A preliminary investigation appears to show the man shot himself on accident.
