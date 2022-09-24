FALL-LIKE FEEL FOR THE FIRST WEEKEND OF FALL

While the chance of showers will continue on Saturday, it doesn’t look like an all day washout. Cool temperatures in the 50s and low 60s are expected around the region under mostly cloudy skies. Winds should be generally under 10 mph.

Some passing showers can be expected tonight. Lows will be around 50°. Patchy fog is also possible.

Mostly cloudy skies hang on for Sunday, but there may be a few more peaks of sun. Time will tell. Scattered showers should redevelop and there may even be a few rumbles of thunder at times. Northwesterly breezes pick up and they may gust to around 30 mph.

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool weather is likely remains in place for both Monday & Tuesday. Highs both days may only be in the 50s for most spots. Wind gusts around 30 mph or more are certainly possible at times. Additional showers may develop Monday with lesser chances by Tuesday.

A big area of Canadian high pressure moves in Wednesday. This will give us lots of sun for the middle and end of the week along with much lighter wind. Temperatures are expected to moderate by next Friday and Saturday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: S/W 5-105KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

SUNDAY: NW 10-25 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a chance of showers. HIGH: 61 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a scattered showers. Some thunder? Turning breezy. HIGH: 63 LOW: 49

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A few showers possible. HIGH: 59 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun. Breezy and cool. Stray showers still possible. HIGH: 54 LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool, less wind. HIGH: 57 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. A little warmer. HIGH: 63 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. HIGH: 68

