DREARY SATURDAY WITH SPOTTY LIGHT RAIN

It was a cloudy and mostly dry evening, but rain showers will move in overnight. Because of the clouds and rain, it will be a milder night with lows ranging from the middle 40s north to around 50° for Green Bay and the Fox Cities... lower 50s Lakeside.

Yes, for the 7th time in the past 8 weekends, it’s going to rain. Look for a round of steadier showers to exit Saturday morning. Cloudy skies with drizzle/mist can be expected during the day, along with a passing shower. Another round of steadier, more widespread rain should arrive Saturday evening. More scattered rain showers are expected on Sunday... you may hear a few rumbles of thunder late. Our weekend highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

As the weekend storm system moves away, a gusty northwest wind will bring in even cooler fall weather early next week. We’re only going to see highs in the 50s from Monday through Wednesday! The rest of September looks cooler than normal, but there’s a decent chance we’ll get warmer 70s to start off October.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SSW 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

SUNDAY: NW 15-25 KTS... WAVES: 2-5′

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Scattered showers. LOW: 50

SATURDAY: Cloudy with periods of light rain. Mild again. HIGH: 62 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a scattered showers. Breezy at times. HIGH: 63 LOW: 49

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A few showers possible. HIGH: 59 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun. Breezy and cool. Stray shower east? HIGH: 56 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 58 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. A little warmer. HIGH: 63 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. HIGH: 68

