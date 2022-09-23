WE’RE HEADING INTO YET ANOTHER WET WEEKEND...

A hard freeze last night ended the growing season across far northern Wisconsin. Other areas mainly north and west of the Fox Valley saw scattered morning frost. Our temperatures are a bit milder now... Highs this afternoon will be mainly in the low to mid 60s, which is similar to yesterday’s weather.

Any remaining sunshine will fade away behind increasing clouds. We’ll have overcast skies by the end of the afternoon. As our next weathermaker arrives tonight, we’ll have a SLIGHT chance of showers this evening, followed by a better chance of rain after midnight.

And yes, for the 7th time in the past 8 weekends, it’s going to rain. Look for on and off showers Saturday, with more spotty rain on Sunday. While the rain won’t be all that heavy, it will certainly dampen things for those with outdoor weekend plans. It’s possible we see some limited sun on Sunday, especially across central Wisconsin. Our weekend highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

As the weekend storm system moves away, a gusty northwest wind will bring in even cooler fall weather early next week. We’re only going to see highs in the 50s from Monday through Wednesday! The rest of September looks cooler than normal, but there’s a decent chance we’ll get warmer 70s to start off October.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: S 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

SATURDAY: SW/S 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

AFTERNOON: Clouds thicken. A mild afternoon. HIGH: 65

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Scattered showers, especially late. LOW: 49

SATURDAY: Cloudy with periods of light rain. Mild again. HIGH: 63 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Breezy at times. HIGH: 65 LOW: 49

MONDAY: Partly sunny and windy. A few showers possible. HIGH: 59 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: Morning sun, then clouds. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 56 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 58 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. A little warmer. HIGH: 63

