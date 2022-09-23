VP Harris talks about abortion, appeals to voters in Milwaukee

Vice President Kamala Harris (file image)
Vice President Kamala Harris (file image)(Contributed)
By HARM VENHUIZEN
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Vice President Kamala Harris has met with college students and Latino leaders in Milwaukee during a visit meant to energize voters weeks before an election in which Wisconsin’s Democratic governor, Tony Evers, and Republican U.S. senator, Ron Johnson, are on the ballot.

Harris also spoke at a meeting of the Democratic Attorneys General Association on Thursday, urging them to “fight back” for abortion rights and against those she called “extremist, so-called leaders” who were attempting to make it harder to vote.

She also met with students and local Latino leaders at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in an attempt to energize two groups that don’t always turn out to vote in large numbers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy Scouts of America uniform patch
Green Bay Catholic Diocese cutting ties with Boy Scouts
Generic image of crash scene
1 dead, 2 hurt, 1 missing after crash in Marinette County
A crash on Highway 42 in Door County. Sept. 21, 2022.
Florida man killed in Door County crash
Man going 104 MPH in Waushara County arrested for 6th OWI
Laniyah Hampton and Paul Williams III
Amber Alert canceled after Madison teen located

Latest News

Counting absentee ballots at Central Count in Green Bay
Commission proposes review of Wisconsin poll observer rules
Evers on Tour in Durand
Wisconsin governor challenged to stop all inmate paroles
60% of adults surveyed disapprove of the job the U.S. Supreme Court is doing, the latest MU Law...
More than half disapprove of U.S. Supreme Court’s work, MU Law School poll finds
Tony Evers orders another special session related to the state's 1849 abortion law.
Wisconsin Gov. Evers calls special session to create pathway to repealing abortion ban