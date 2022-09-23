VP Harris talks about abortion, appeals to voters in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Vice President Kamala Harris has met with college students and Latino leaders in Milwaukee during a visit meant to energize voters weeks before an election in which Wisconsin’s Democratic governor, Tony Evers, and Republican U.S. senator, Ron Johnson, are on the ballot.

Harris also spoke at a meeting of the Democratic Attorneys General Association on Thursday, urging them to “fight back” for abortion rights and against those she called “extremist, so-called leaders” who were attempting to make it harder to vote.

She also met with students and local Latino leaders at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in an attempt to energize two groups that don’t always turn out to vote in large numbers.

