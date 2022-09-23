Two men arrested for stealing over $1,000 in merchandise from Oshkosh business

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) -Two men were arrested, accused of stealing over $1,000 in merchandise from a store in Oshkosh.

Oshkosh Police arrested a 30 year old man and a 22 year old man. They are both accused of stealing from a business in the 1500 block of S. Koehler Street.

The theft took place at 1:53 p.m. on Thursday. The suspects took off in a vehicle. An Oshkosh Police officer located the vehicle and pulled it over. Officers found the stolen merchandise inside the vehicle.

The 30 year old man taken into custody was also believed to be involved in retail thefts across the United States. He may have been involved in thefts in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. Those thefts had estimated losses of $81,000.

The 30 year old was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant and felony retail theft. The 22 year old was taken into custody for felony retail theft.

If you have any more information regarding this theft incident, please contact Detective Krueger at the Oshkosh Police Department. The detective’s number is 92--236-5700. You can also remain anonymous and contact Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.

