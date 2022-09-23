Traffic nightmare: Giant tomato spill causes several crashes on highway

Three people were injured after a truck spilled hundreds of tomatoes on a California highway. (Source: KOVR)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KOVR) - A tractor-trailer spill had a California highway looking like the start of a pizza party.

Hundreds of crushed tomatoes spilled on Interstate 80 in Vacaville, California, and caused several collisions on Monday.

Officials said the truck driver lost control and hit another car before slamming into the center median.

Tomatoes covered the highway after the crash, which caused a serious road hazard.

Authorities said a car got stuck in the spill, leading to a chain reaction of crashes involving four vehicles.

The California Highway Patrol said a person suffered significant injuries in the incident and two others suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy Scouts of America uniform patch
Green Bay Catholic Diocese cutting ties with Boy Scouts
Generic image of crash scene
1 dead, 2 hurt, 1 missing after crash in Marinette County
A crash on Highway 42 in Door County. Sept. 21, 2022.
Florida man killed in Door County crash
Man going 104 MPH in Waushara County arrested for 6th OWI
Laniyah Hampton and Paul Williams III
Amber Alert canceled after Madison teen located

Latest News

The international manhunt for Leonard Glenn Francis ended with his arrest by Venezuelan...
Officials: Navy bribery case fugitive tried to get to Russia
Vice President Kamala Harris (file image)
VP Harris talks about abortion, appeals to voters in Milwaukee
Three people were injured after a truck spilled hundreds of tomatoes on a California highway....
Tomatos spilled onto California highway
Photo of the incoming Class of 2026 at University of Wisconsin - La Crosse
New U.W. student enrollment highest since 2018