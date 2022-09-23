Sun a factor in fatal crash in Manitowoc County

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:08 AM CDT
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 48-year-old St. Nazianz man died after a crash Thursday in Manitowoc County, and officials say the brightness of the sun was a contributing factor.

At about 6:35 p.m., rescue crews were called to County Highway C west of Rangeline Road in the Township of Liberty.

A preliminary investigation shows the victim was driving an SUV west on County Highway C when he collided with a semi-tanker unit that was “parked partially in the westbound lane of travel with its hazard lights activated and roadway warning devices in place,” according to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.

The driver of the tanker, a 23-year-old Francis Creek man, was not hurt. His 22-year-old passenger, a woman from Valders, was not hurt.

“It’s believed the brightness of the sun was a contributing factor to the crash,” reads a statement from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office. “We would like to remind motorists that the sun, especially during the time frame of dawn and dusk may reduce visibility and to always drive with caution.”

The Wisconsin State Patrol is completing reconstruction of the crash.

The semi-tanker is owned by Right Way Applications LLC.

The sun was also listed as a factor in a fatal crash in Calumet County Thursday. Officials say a driver hit a bicyclist in the Town of Harrison.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old Kaukauna girl, was traveling behind the bicyclist when she struck him from behind. They were both headed east.

“It’s believed the brightness of the sun was a contributing factor for the crash,” officials say.

The bicyclist was identified as a 60-year-old Menasha man.

