Police chief calls for “corrective action” over officer shoving AJ Dillon at Lambeau Field soccer match

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis says a police officer who shoved Packers running back AJ Dillon during the soccer match at Lambeau Field in July violated department policies.

After a review by the police department’s Professional Standards Division, Chief Davis says he upheld two allegations of policy violations and requested “appropriate corrective action.”

Dillon was attending the match between Bayern Munich and Manchester City when he went out on the field during a weather delay. He was attempting to do a Lambeau Leap when an officer pulled on his jersey and shoved him. Dillon was then given the go-ahead to do the leap.

Dillon tweeted that the incident was a miscommunication. He said security guards escorted him down the field and he assumed that was not communicated to the officer.

Chief Davis’s statement reads in full:

“I have sustained two allegations of GBPD policy violations by the officer involved and directed appropriate corrective action to be taken. We do not provide further detail on personnel matters out of respect for the employee’s due process rights. I apologize to Mr. Dillon for the way he was treated. We appreciate the strong relationship we have with the Packers organization, and the GBPD remains committed to working with the entire Green Bay community to provide the best and most professional police service possible.”

The police chief said that concludes the review and the department’s comments on the matter.

The Green Bay Packers released a statement following the review:

“We appreciate the Green Bay Police Department’s follow-up to the interaction that occurred at the soccer match, July 23, at Lambeau Field. We respect their process in reviewing the situation and its conclusions. We value our partnership with the Department and appreciate all they do in working with the Packers to ensure public safety at Lambeau Field events, including game days.

“Additionally, we appreciate AJ Dillon’s professionalism in handling the matter.”

