Oshkosh Police searching for “armed and dangerous” robbery suspect

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery in Oshkosh.

Police say suspect Albert Smith should be considered armed and dangerous.

On Sept. 23, police were called to the report of a robbery in the 800 block of N. Main Street.

At about 10:33 a.m., a man approached a woman who was parked in her vehicle next to a business. The woman said the man pulled a gun and pointed it at her head.

“A physical struggle took place between them and the suspect struck the victim in the head with the gun. He then fled the area in the victim’s car,” police say.

Smith, 20, is described as a Black male who is 5′8″ and 185 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Smith was last seen driving the stolen vehicle described as a gray 2017 Mazda 6 with Wisconsin License Plate APN1548.

Again, Smith is believed to have a handgun and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police say Smith and the victim know each other.

If you have information, call Oshkosh Police at 920-236-5700. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.