New U.W. student enrollment highest since 2018

Photo of the incoming Class of 2026 at University of Wisconsin - La Crosse
Photo of the incoming Class of 2026 at University of Wisconsin - La Crosse(COURTESY: UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-LA CROSSE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The University of Wisconsin System is seeing the highest number of new student enrollments since before the COVID-19 pandemic seized the state.

System officials released preliminary estimates Thursday that show 26,442 first-year students, including freshmen and first-year transfers, were enrolled as of the first day of classes this fall. That compares to 25,602 in 2018; 25,937 in 2019; 24,407 in 2020; and 25,869 last year.

Overall enrollment, however, was 161,430, down about 1% from 162,980 last fall.

The system has seen overall enrollment drop in recent years due to fewer high school graduates and uncertainty created by the pandemic.

