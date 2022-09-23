New U.W. student enrollment highest since 2018

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The University of Wisconsin System is seeing the highest number of new student enrollments since before the COVID-19 pandemic seized the state.

System officials released preliminary estimates Thursday that show 26,442 first-year students, including freshmen and first-year transfers, were enrolled as of the first day of classes this fall. That compares to 25,602 in 2018; 25,937 in 2019; 24,407 in 2020; and 25,869 last year.

Overall enrollment, however, was 161,430, down about 1% from 162,980 last fall.

The system has seen overall enrollment drop in recent years due to fewer high school graduates and uncertainty created by the pandemic.

