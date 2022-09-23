Man arrested for retail theft in Oshkosh suspected in 9 other states, police say

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say one of two men arrested for retail theft Thursday afternoon is a suspect in thefts across the East Coast and Texas.

Police say two men stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise from a business on the 1500-block of S. Koeller St. just before 2 o’clock. An officer stopped the suspects’ vehicle and found the stolen goods. A 22-year-old and a 30-year-old were arrested on suspicion of felony retail theft.

Police say the 30-year-old, who has not been identified by name, also had an outstanding warrant. Police believe he’s a suspect in retail thefts worth over $81,000 from Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

Oshkosh police are asking anyone with information that could help their investigation to call Detective Krueger at (920) 236-5700 or provide a tip anonymously through Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477 or through the P3 mobile app.

