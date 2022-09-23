Four Packers WRs not practicing Thursday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The storyline for a game featuring a pair of future Hall of Fame quarterbacks is quickly shifting to the players that catch the passes instead.

On Thursday, the Packers top four wide receivers all missed practice. Allen Lazard sat out due to an ankle injury. Meanwhile both Sammy Watkins and Christian Watch were sidelined by hamstring issues. Randall Cobb missed each of the last two days because of an illness.

Thus opening an opportunity for younger wide receivers to get more reps in practice, and perhaps in the game on Sunday as well.

“You know, it never feels good to see your guys go down. We still don’t know how it’s going to shake out, but I’m still preparing like I prepare every week as if I’m going to play. We’ll just see how it happens. I’m always waiting on my opportunity, and when my opportunity comes I’m going to be ready,” said rookie wide receiver Samori Toure.

“Just a more reps than what I’ve been getting before. I’ve gotten more reps in practice than I have. I’m in control of what I can control. Whatever happens, happens moving forward. I’m in control of my own destiny and whatever it is I can do for this team,” said Romeo Doubs.

Tampa Bay has their own issues at wide receiver. Mike Evans will miss this week’s game as he serves a suspension from a fight last week against the Saints. Meanwhile five other receivers are on the injury report this week. That includes both Chris Godwin and Julio Jones missing practice each of the last two days.

Still the Packers defense is focused more on the guy that throw the ball, Tom brady.

“We don’t care who it is. It’s the NFL. You know, you got to play with who you’ve got and nobody feels sorry for you when you’re missing some key players. The game is scheduled, it has to be played. Who knows how much the gameplan may change. It might not change at all. They still have Tom Brady. So, they’re going to stick to their game plan. They’re just going to expect some guys to step up into those roles of other receivers and step up big,” said linebacker Preston Smith.

The defense also saw a key contributor pop up on the injury report Thursday with Kenny Clark added due to a groin issue. Kicker Mason Crosby missed practice with an illness as well.

