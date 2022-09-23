Detectives investigating early morning shooting in Green Bay
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are looking into a shooting that happened early Friday morning in Green Bay.
Officers were tipped off to the shooting at 1:14 a.m., after the victim showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.
The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Chicago Street.
Police do not believe this was a random shooting. They say there is no ongoing threat to the community.
The victim in the shooting had non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with more information on this shooting is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867) or submit a tip online at www.432stop.com
