Detectives investigating early morning shooting in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are looking into a shooting that happened early Friday morning in Green Bay.

Officers were tipped off to the shooting at 1:14 a.m., after the victim showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Chicago Street.

Police do not believe this was a random shooting. They say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The victim in the shooting had non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with more information on this shooting is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867) or submit a tip online at www.432stop.com

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.