Detectives investigating early morning shooting in Green Bay

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By Nate Vandergrift
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are looking into a shooting that happened early Friday morning in Green Bay.

Officers were tipped off to the shooting at 1:14 a.m., after the victim showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Chicago Street.

Police do not believe this was a random shooting. They say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The victim in the shooting had non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with more information on this shooting is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867) or submit a tip online at www.432stop.com

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on Highway 42 in Door County. Sept. 21, 2022.
Florida man killed in Door County crash
Laniyah Hampton and Paul Williams III
Amber Alert canceled after Madison teen located
Generic image of crash scene
1 dead, 2 hurt, 1 missing after crash in Marinette County
generic crash
Sun a factor in crash that killed bicyclist in Calumet County, investigators say
Kerr County, Texas, Sheriff's Office bodycam video from the arrest of Gustavo Cantu, who's...
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: How Gustavo Cantu was captured in Texas for Green Bay murder

Latest News

Albert Smith
Oshkosh Police searching for “armed and dangerous” robbery suspect
Sept. 23 marks 24 years since disappearance of Amber Wilde
Seth Genereau
Clintonville carjacking suspect flees into woods after chase in Northwestern Wisconsin
generic crash
Sun a factor in fatal crash in Manitowoc County