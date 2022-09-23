AREAS OF FROST TONIGHT... RAIN FRIDAY NIGHT

Fall officially began at 8:03 yesterday evening. With clear and calmer weather tonight, temperatures will tumble back into the 30s. It will be cold enough for areas of frost to develop, especially across the Northwoods. Temperatures may dip below freezing closer to the border with Upper Michigan. Even farther south in low-lying areas and climatologically cool spots, gardeners should play it safe and protect cold-sensitive plants.

Otherwise, the cooler 60s will last into early next week. To the surprise of nobody, unsettled weather will arrive this weekend. Much of Friday will be dry, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out during the evening. Higher rain chances move in after 11 p.m. Saturday will have periods of light rain, with another chance of showers on Sunday. A few more passing showers could glide by late on Monday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

FRIDAY: S 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: SSW 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Starlit skies. Areas of frost, especially NORTH. LOW: 38 (30-32 NORTH)

FRIDAY: Morning sunshine, then increasing clouds. Rain showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 64 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with periods of light rain. Cool. HIGH: 62 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with occasional showers. Breezy at times. HIGH: 63 LOW: 49

MONDAY: More clouds than sun. Breezy. Spotty showers. HIGH: 61 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Cool and breezy. Spotty showers. HIGH: 58 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool with less wind. HIGH: 59 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder, but still cooler than average. HIGH: 62

