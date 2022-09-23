3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Travel of the pod people

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This may be the future of travel, capable of taking you from General Mitchell Airport to O’Hare for a connecting flight in 9 minutes, or from Green Bay to a business meeting in Toronto in one hour.

Transpod is an ultra-high-speed transportation system that can travel up to 1,000 km/hour -- which is over 620 miles per hour, faster than a jet. Brad Spakowitz shows you how it works and explains what needs to happen to make the future a reality.

Also, bad news and good news from the fuel test for the Artemis 1 moon rocket.

There are no candy wrappers or plastic bottles littering the surface of Mars but there’s still plenty of trash. Brad answers the question, how much trash is there on the only planet populated entirely by robots?

