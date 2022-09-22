Victim of Marinette County crash identified; driver still missing

BEAVER, Wis. (WBAY) - The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the man suspected of driving a car involved in a fatal crash in the town of Beaver Wednesday afternoon.

The victim was identified Thursday as Juaquin Sanchez, 53.

The sheriff’s office is looking for Jose Santos Gurdian, 40, an Hispanic man (pictured above). Deputies believe he survived the crash and fled the area. Anyone who thinks they’ve seen Gurdian or knows where he might be is asked to call the sheriff’s office, (715) 732-7627, or submit a tip anonymously through Crimestoppers of Marinette County and Menominee County (click here).

At 4 P.M. Wednesday, a caller reported a power pole on fire, and an injured man near the burning pole, on 3rd Road between Highway 64 and County P. Deputies say a vehicle was going south when it went off the road. It hit the ditch on the east side of 3rd Road, struck the power pole, and came to rest in a cornfield.

Sanchez was apparently ejected in the crash and was pronounced dead.

Two passengers, 28 and 36 years old, were able to walk to a nearby farm. They were treated at a hospital and released.

All four men lived on 3rd Road and worked at an area farm.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.