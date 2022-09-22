Twelve vs. Twelve 5: Rodgers, Brady ready to meet Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Playing quarterback in the NFL means being part of a select group. Being a future Hall of Fame QB is an even more exclusive group.

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady certainly understand what it’s like to be in that club. Especially with Brady stunning the football world by returning to play this year at 45 years old.

“Every great player fears turning into a real below average player on the way out. When you achieve at a high level for a long time, you try and stay there as long as you can,” said Aaron Rodgers.

There was no slowing down for either Brady or Rodgers last season. Brady, then at age 44, led the NFL in yards (5,316) and touchdowns (43). Meanwhile Rodgers won his second straight MVP and led the Packers to the top seed in the NFC.

“You look at the talent of both of those guys, it’s not surprising why they’re referred to as two of the greatest ever,” said Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

Another word to describe the quarterbacks, competitor.

“I enjoyed beating him in 2014. That was fun. Enjoyed winning The Match with him in 2022. He’s a great competitor. We’ve played a few times over the years. A lot of respect for his game and what he’s accomplished in this league,” said Rodgers.

Rodgers and the Packers did beat Brady when he was with the Patriots in 2014. Still it was Brady that got the last laugh that year by winning the Super Bowl. In fact, Brady would go on to win it all in each of the three years he and Rodgers met as starting QBs.

Plenty has changed over that time for both of the future hall of famers, but the results have not.

“He’s probably better mentally and slightly regressed physically. He takes care of himself incredibly, but definitely different than at 30. The consistency has been there every year of his career,” said Rodgers.

This weekend Brady and Rodgers will meet for the fifth time. While much of the attention will be on the two of them, it will be the defenses that actually go against the quarterbacks. That includes a Buccaneers defense that is among the best in the league, and a unit for the Packers that picked off Brady three times the last time they met in 2020.

“He takes advantage of your mess-ups. He takes advantage every time you’re out of position, he’s going to find it. I feel like that’s what makes him great. Picking off Hall of Fame quarterbacks in games, yeah it does mean something. It means a lot more if you win,” said Adrian Amos.

