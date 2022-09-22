Tour de T.C. cycling for a cause

Wisconsin (WBAY) - Members of the community are cycling for a cause. Thursday was the annual Tour de T.C., a bike ride that raises critical funds for patients in need of a transplant.

The tour was led by Bob Falkenburg, a cancer survivor for 13 years and a bone marrow transplant recipient.

Life-threatening blood cancers, like leukemia and lymphoma, are typically cured through a blood stem cell transplant.

The funds will go to patients and families to assist them through financial barriers before, during and after a transplant.

Marsha Krone, who was diagnosed with rare blood cancer, said “You need 10 HLA markers in order to have a match, or a perfect match, and it was discovered that I have two rare HLA markers so my transplant doctor said I’d have a very rare chance a finding a donor. But I still have hope that I will find a donor.”

HLA are proteins, or markers, found on most cells in your body. Your immune system uses them to recognize which cells belong in your body and which do not.

If you want to help and become a donor, go to BeTheMatch.org. It takes a few minutes to register to have a swab kit sent to your home.

