Tablet tossers Brady & Rodgers prepare to meet

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Calling all pass catchers! The Packers and Bucs both have serious receiver issues. Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, and Christian Watson? All missed practice today with: an illness, an ankle, and a pair of hamstring issues.

And in Tampa? No Mike Evans -- suspended -- while Julio Jones and Chris Godwin missed work again with a hammy and knee.

It could be a maddening situation for both quarterbacks.

Maybe you missed it with the Bucs eventually running away from the Saints in the 4th quarter last week, but Tom Brady? Was FRUSTRATED early on.

“Sorry for breaking that tablet,” Brady said. “I think that’s going to be another Twitter meme or something.”

That was Brady’s 2nd tablet chuck in the last 2 seasons.

And Packers fans remember all too well, their #12′s aggressive towards that technology, after seeing pictures from an empty red zone trip at Carolina 7 seasons ago. Those little blue tablets with ‘hindsight is 20-20′ pictures can be tempting scapegoats for G.O.A.T. quarterbacks.

“Tempted?” Rodgers asked. “Shoot, all the time. Actually do it? I’ve done it once. It’s not the tablet’s fault, but it’s tough to remember that in the moment. Now it wasn’t an intent to smash it. It was just, get away from me!”

That type of frustration is a sure sign of competitive fire. And the Packers’ defense wants to bring that boiling to the surface Sunday at Tampa Bay, with some incendiary play to perhaps ignite another tablet toss. It is expected to be a sweltering afternoon in Florida, where perhaps the temperatures and tempers will flare.

“Of course man, the goal is to make sure he chucks every tablets they have available over there, and he knocks down the benches and Gatorade stand,” said Packers pass rusher Preston Smith.

“You’re trying to walk me into that question,” said safety Adrian Amos. “But we have seen clips of him doing that and then come out and play well.”

Or maybe...they don’t want Brady to get upset. After all, Brady was trailing when he threw the tablet, then went on to score 20 unanswered points.

“The (Saints) lost after they frustrated him?” asked cornerback Rasul Douglas. “Yeah. We don’t want to do that. We want to keep him happy and just let him throw us the ball. That’s it.”

Perhaps that’s best.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.