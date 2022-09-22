Sun a factor in crash that killed bicyclist in Calumet County, investigators say
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 60-year-old bicyclist was killed Thursday morning after being hit by a vehicle in the Village of Harrison.
At 7:02 a.m., Calumet County deputies were called to the scene at Old Highway Road near Lakeview Court.
Investigators say the driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old Kaukauna girl, was traveling behind the bicyclist when she struck him from behind. They were both headed east.
“It’s believed the brightness of the sun was a contributing factor for the crash,” officials say.
The teen driver is cooperating with the investigation.
No names were released.
Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.