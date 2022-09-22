Sun a factor in crash that killed bicyclist in Calumet County, investigators say

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 60-year-old bicyclist was killed Thursday morning after being hit by a vehicle in the Village of Harrison.

At 7:02 a.m., Calumet County deputies were called to the scene at Old Highway Road near Lakeview Court.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old Kaukauna girl, was traveling behind the bicyclist when she struck him from behind. They were both headed east.

“It’s believed the brightness of the sun was a contributing factor for the crash,” officials say.

The teen driver is cooperating with the investigation.

No names were released.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy Scouts of America uniform patch
Green Bay Catholic Diocese cutting ties with Boy Scouts
Generic image of crash scene
1 dead, 2 hurt, 1 missing after crash in Marinette County
Man going 104 MPH in Waushara County arrested for 6th OWI
A crash on Highway 42 in Door County. Sept. 21, 2022.
Florida man killed in Door County crash
MGN
Man arrested after shooting in Oshkosh

Latest News

A crash on Highway 42 in Door County. Sept. 21, 2022.
Florida man killed in Door County crash
September 22 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Feeling like fall
Casa ALBA Melanie Hispanic Resource Center in downtown Green Bay
Casa ALBA Melanie’s executive director carries on a legacy
Factory worker
Wisconsin faces worker deficit