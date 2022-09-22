SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Sweet treats at the tip of Door County

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a legacy that began more than 60 years ago on the northern tip of Door County. Homemade jams, jellies, pickles and pies have been enjoyed by visitors from across the country.

Thursday in Small Towns, Jeff Alexander travels to Gills Rock to visit Bea’s Ho-Made Products. It’s a canning business that started by accident in 1961. Bea Landin’s daughter sold jams and pickles on a picnic table to make some extra money. Demand was great and the family started a business.

Bea’s business includes a kitchen, bakery and retail store.

“The number one thing with our pies is we use lard in the crust, which is the best crust you can make. And we do not use pie filling, our pies our made the old-fashioned way, the bottom crust goes in the pie tin, and then some sugar, and then the fruit, and then a flour and sugar mixture, and then the top crust goes on, so when our pies, when they bake, they actually make their own filling,” said Jeni Tveten, General Manager.

Bea’s Ho-Made Products makes and sells around 10,000 fruit pies each year.

