Howard man accused of shooting woman in the head found competent to face trial

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brown County judge found Joseph Vandertie mentally competent to face trial on charges Vandertie shot a woman who responded to his wife’s call for help.

Vandertie, 36, of Howard, is charged with Attempted First-degree Intentional Homicide by Use of a Dangerous Weapon, 1st-Degree Reckless Injury by Use of a Dangerous Weapon, and Battery and Disorderly Conduct in a domestic abuse situation.

Vandertie will be back in court next week for his preliminary hearing. He faces life in prison if convicted.

The woman survived being shot in the head and testified at Vandertie’s initial appearance earlier this year. She said she was friends with Vandertie’s wife for 3 or 4 months when she called for help because her husband was repeatedly hitting her in the head. The woman said Vandertie appeared to be high on “something worse than weed” and could barely get off the couch before heading toward the bedrooms.

She said Vandertie’s wife asked her to check if he went to lie down. When she went around the corner, she was shot in the temple. According to the complaint, the woman told investigators while she was in intensive care, “He didn’t even have to move the gun. It was evident that he was pointing it in the direction of anyone who was going to walk into the hallway. Joe fired the gun as soon as he saw me.”

She told investigators she was the mother of three children. “They almost lost their mom last night for going to help out my friend.”

The complaint says Vandertie’s wife said he used cocaine “only once every couple months” and was never abusive to her before. She said after the shooting she ran to the woman’s truck and locked the doors. She saw her husband chasing the woman’s boyfriend with a machete.

Vandertie said he remembered using a machete to stab a man’s car as a warning. He told investigators he used cocaine and Percocet and started feeling funny. He described feeling like a caged animal and he knew in his heart people in the house were trying to kill him.

