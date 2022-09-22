FALL BEGINS ON THURSDAY

We’ll fall into the 40s for lows tonight. A few stray showers could continue in the north, but most will stay dry. Thursday is the first day of fall and you will certainly know it’s a new season. Officially, autumn arrives at 8:04 PM. Highs across the area will range from the mid 50s to around 60. We should see a mostly sunny start to the day, but a few more clouds will build by the afternoon. Breezy north winds will slowly relax heading by the late afternoon.

The first frost of the season could occur Thursday night. Odds are highest north of the Fox Valley in the Northwoods. Some spots there may dip down to around 30. If you live farther south, but in a sheltered location, you may want to cover your tender vegetation as well just to be safe. Skies will be mainly clear with light winds.

Temperatures in the lower half of the 60s are expected Friday. Clouds will increase but the day should be dry. Scattered rain showers return Friday night and continue on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will continue to run in the low-to-mid 60s through the middle of next week. Temperatures may warm closer to 70 degrees by next weekend.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THURSDAY

THURSDAY: NNW 15-25 KTS... WAVES: 3-5′

FRIDAY: S 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Stray shower NORTH. Cool and breezy. LOW: 46

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Cool and breezy. Autumn officially arrives! Late-night frost possible, especially NORTH. HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: Early frost NORTH. Some sun, then increasing clouds. Late night showers. HIGH: 64 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies. Showers at times. HIGH: 63 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: Variable clouds with a chance of showers. Breezy at times. HIGH: 65 LOW: 49

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool and breezy. Spotty showers. HIGH: 62 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 61 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: Still cool with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 60

