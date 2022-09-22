FALL ARRIVES WITH AREAS OF FROST TONIGHT

Are you ready for autumn? Fall officially arrives at 8:03 this evening. As summer slips away, we’ll have a cool north breeze. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler than average with highs not far from 60 degrees.

Skies will be sunny to partly cloudy across the area. As a cool front passes through the northern Great Lakes, a few morning showers are possible in Door County and Menominee County, Michigan. Otherwise, we’ll be dry as high pressure takes aim at the Great Lakes.

With clear and calmer weather tonight, temperatures will tumble back into the 30s. It will be cold enough for areas of frost to develop, especially across the Northwoods. Even farther south in low-lying areas and climatologically cool spots, gardeners should play it safe and protect cold-sensitive plants. Don’t be surprised when the National Weather Service issues a Frost Advisory for parts of northeast Wisconsin later today.

Otherwise, the cooler 60s will last into early next week. To the surprise of nobody, unsettled weather will arrive this weekend. Saturday will have periods of light rain, with another chance of showers on Sunday. A few more passing showers could glide by late on Monday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

TODAY: N 15-25 KTS... WAVES 3-5′

FRIDAY: N/SW 5-15 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

TODAY: Partly cloudy. A few morning showers NORTHEAST. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 61

TONIGHT: Autumn arrives at 8:03pm. Starlit skies. Areas of frost, especially NORTH. LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Morning sunshine, then increasing clouds. Scattered showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 64 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: Cloudy with periods of light rain. Cool. HIGH: 62 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Breezy at times. HIGH: 63 LOW: 49

MONDAY: Sunshine, then clouds. Breezy. A chance of showers late, or at night. HIGH: 64 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: A slow clearing. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool with less wind. HIGH: 59

