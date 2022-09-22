Amber Alert issued for Madison teen believed to be in “imminent danger”
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a Madison teenager believed to be in “imminent danger.”
Laniyah R. Hampton, 17, is considered missing and endangered. She’s believed to be with 36-year-old Paul Williams III.
In the early morning hours of Sept. 22, Madison Police received a call from Laniyah’s mother reporting her missing. Police say the phone call led them to believe Laniyah might be “at immediate risk of bodily harm.”
Williams has a fully extraditable warrant for his arrest, officials say.
Laniyah’s last known location is Dane County. Paul Williams III is known to visit the Beloit and Janesville areas.
Williams drives a 2019 silver black Chevy Malibu with Wisconsin plate AMP7217.
If you see them or have any information, call your local police department.
Laniyah R. Hampton
AGE: 17
SEX: Female
RACE: Black
HEIGHT: 5 ft 4 inches
WEIGHT: 120 lbs
HAIR COLOR: Black
EYE COLOR: Brown
CHILD LAST SEEN WEARING: Unknown
Paul Williams III
AGE: 36
SEX: Male
RACE: Black
HEIGHT: 6 ft 6 inches
WEIGHT: 244 lbs
HAIR COLOR: Black Braided hair and possible beard
EYE COLOR: Brown
SCARS/TATTOOS: Tattoo sleeves on both arms
CLOTHING DESCRIPTION: Unknown possibly on crutches
