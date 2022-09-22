Amber Alert issued for Madison teen believed to be in “imminent danger”

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a Madison teenager believed to be in “imminent danger.”

Laniyah R. Hampton, 17, is considered missing and endangered. She’s believed to be with 36-year-old Paul Williams III.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 22, Madison Police received a call from Laniyah’s mother reporting her missing. Police say the phone call led them to believe Laniyah might be “at immediate risk of bodily harm.”

Williams has a fully extraditable warrant for his arrest, officials say.

Laniyah’s last known location is Dane County. Paul Williams III is known to visit the Beloit and Janesville areas.

Williams drives a 2019 silver black Chevy Malibu with Wisconsin plate AMP7217.

Amber Alert vehicle (Madison Police)

If you see them or have any information, call your local police department.

Laniyah R. Hampton

AGE: 17

SEX: Female

RACE: Black

HEIGHT: 5 ft 4 inches

WEIGHT: 120 lbs

HAIR COLOR: Black

EYE COLOR: Brown

CHILD LAST SEEN WEARING: Unknown

Paul Williams III

AGE: 36

SEX: Male

RACE: Black

HEIGHT: 6 ft 6 inches

WEIGHT: 244 lbs

HAIR COLOR: Black Braided hair and possible beard

EYE COLOR: Brown

SCARS/TATTOOS: Tattoo sleeves on both arms

CLOTHING DESCRIPTION: Unknown possibly on crutches

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.