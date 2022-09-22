Aisha Morales, family resilient as Puerto Rico recovers from Hurricane Fiona

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Hurricane Fiona has strengthened into a Category 4 storm after hitting Puerto Rico a few days ago.

Action 2 News This Morning’s Aisha Morales was recently on the island, a U.S. Territory, to visit her family.

Casey Torres checked in with Aisha and Aisha’s father, Elvin, to learn about the resiliency on the island and ways you can help.

Aisha shared photos highlighting the sunshine, smiles, laughter and love in Puerto Rico.

“It’s visiting family members, it’s visiting my grandparents. It’s connecting with my culture, my language again--Spanish,” says Aisha.

Aisha visited Puerto Rico before Hurricane Fiona struck.

”I can imagine that this being so close to the coast, and being the coast--that it looks totally different right away,” Aisha says.

Ferocious winds brought down trees and power lines. There was flooding. People were left in the dark.

”Seeing people just deal with all the destruction in the neighborhoods is awful, it’s scary and the fact that we dodged it by almost a week--it’s in a weird way almost bittersweet because I almost wish that I was there with them to help them, to make sure they’re okay, especially my grandparents,” Aisha says.

Aisha’s father, Elvin Morales, loves the land he was born in.

”I love Puerto Rico, I love the culture, I love the food,” Elvin says. ”Seeing it like that now...it make me really sad and, I’m sorry, emotional ’cause they need help.”

Fiona hit just five years after Hurricane Maria. The island was still working to make repairs from that monster storm.

”I was there when Maria, a month after Maria passed and it was so bad,” Elvin says.

”It’s devastating. I mean, I’ve cried a ton of times. I think I’m out of tears.”

”They are one of us, our very own people. That’s the biggest reminder that a lot of Puerto Ricans want to give to people here on the mainland.”

Aisha and Elvin know their resilient family and friends are there for each other. Communication with their family is touch-and-go. Elvin says a cousin is keeping him updated.

Aisha’s family is safe, but they are without power and running water. They’re surrounded by damage.

There are multiple organizations working on the ground to help those in Puerto Rico. Aisha put together these resources:

1. Taller Salud

2. La Fondita de Jesús

3. Brigada Solidaria del Oeste

4. Techos Pa’ Mi Gente

5. Casa Pueblo

6. Comedores Sociales de Puerto Rico

7. True Self Foundation

8. Ayuda Legal Puerto Rico

9. ReHace IMPR

10. Casa Protegida Julia de Burgos

11. Banco de Alimentos Puerto Rico

12. Proyecto Matria

13. The Happy Givers NPO

14. Renacer Social

15. Fundación Mochileando 100x35

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.