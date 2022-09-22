1 dead, 2 hurt, 1 missing after crash in Marinette County

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BEAVER, Wis. (WBAY) - The Marinette County sheriff says one man was killed in a crash that injured at least two other people in the town of Beaver Wednesday afternoon.

At 4 o’clock, a caller reported a power pole on fire, and an injured man near the burning pole, on 3rd Road between Highway 64 and County P.

Deputies found a crashed vehicle. A man who was apparently ejected in the crash was found nearby and would be pronounced dead there.

Two males were able to walk to a nearby farm. They received care before being transported to a hospital.

The sheriff says a fourth person walked away and hasn’t been found. He’s described only as an Hispanic male.

The man who died is believed to be 53 years old. No names were released right away, allowing time for contacting their families.

Deputies believe the vehicle was headed south when it went off the road. It hit the ditch on the east side of the road, struck the power pole, and came to rest in a cornfield.

Sheriff Jerry Sauve says the crash needs “significant follow-up work” by the sheriff’s office and medical examiner.

