Your heating bill could send shivers up your spine this winter

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Electric bills this winter could send shivers up your spine with rising natural gas prices, making heating your home cost more.

The price of natural gas in the U.S. continues to rise. It’s partially due to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The average Wisconsin Public Service customer spent $120 each month to heat their home last winter. WPS Spokesman Matt Cullen says utility bills are expected to be significantly higher this year.

WPS is still finalizing its official heating forecast for the winter months -- you can expect it sometime in October -- but Cullen says customers should start preparing their budget now for added expenses this winter.

“You’ve had the invasion of Russia into Ukraine, and that has caused European countries to limit or stop using natural gas that’s exported from Russia. As a result, that’s driven global natural gas prices higher. That’s some of the factors that we’re seeing that is causing natural gas prices to remain at higher levels than they may have been in the past,” Cullen said.

On Action 2 News at Five, WPS and an NWTC energy management instructor break down simple steps you can start taking now to manage your energy use before the winter months.

