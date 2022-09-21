TRANSITIOING INTO AUTUMN AIR...

Today is the last full day of summer... And right on cue, we’re making a change into a more autumnal weather pattern. A breezy northwest wind will keep our temperatures fairly steady, as cooler air arrives in Northeast Wisconsin. Our high temperatures will be mainly in the lower half of the 70s, with 60s across the Northwoods. The early morning humidity will be replaced by crisp, dry air this afternoon.

A secondary cold front will move across the area tonight. This disturbance may produce some showers across the Northern Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. Things should be drying out heading into early Thursday morning.

Autumn officially arrives tomorrow at 8:03 am. Tomorrow will be our coolest day since May 25th, with highs near 60 degrees. Then, it will get cold enough late tomorrow night for areas of frost to form. It’s most likely to develop across northern Wisconsin, but scattered frost is also possible in low-lying spots across eastern Wisconsin. Gardeners should plan on harvesting, or protecting cold sensitive plants by the end of tomorrow.

Looking ahead, our highs will stay in the 60s this weekend, with periods of rain... Yes, that’s right, more rain at times on Saturday AND on Sunday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THROUGH TOMORROW

TODAY: NW 10-25 KTS... WAVES 2-4′

THURSDAY: NW/N 15-25 KTS... WAVES 3-5′

TODAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Breezy and turning less humid. Late showers NORTH. HIGH: 73

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. A chance of showers. Cool and breezy. LOW: 45

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Cool and breezy. Autumn officially arrives! Late-night frost possible, especially NORTH HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: Early frost NORTH Some sun, then increasing clouds. Late night showers. HIGH: 64 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies. Showers at times. HIGH: 64 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Variable clouds with a chance of showers. Breezy at times. HIGH: 65 LOW: 49

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Cool and breezy. A chance of showers. HIGH: 61 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 61

