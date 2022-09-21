STARTING TO FEEL MORE LIKE FALL

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Keith Gibson
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Variably cloudy skies are on tap for the rest of today. A few late showers are possible but not a lot of moisture is expected from here on out. Afternoon temperatures will hold in the 60s to low 70s but thankfully the humidity levels have plummeted. Some wind gusts today may be around 30 mph.

We’ll fall into the 40s tonight. A few stray showers could continue in the north.

Thursday is the first day of fall and you will certainly know it’s a new season. Officially, autumn arrives at 8:04 PM. Highs across the area will range from the mid 50s to low 60s. While a few spotty showers can’t be ruled out, most locations will just have a mix of clouds & sun. Breezy NW winds will slowly relax heading into the late afternoon.

The first frost of the season could occur Thursday night. Odds are highest north of the Fox Valley in the Northwoods. Some spots there may dip down to around 30. If you live farther south, but in a sheltered location, you may want to cover your tender vegetation as well just to be safe.

Temperatures in the 60s are expected Friday through the weekend. Some showers may return Friday evening but we’re hoping for no major issues for high school football. Scattered rain showers and breezes return for Saturday and Sunday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THROUGH TOMORROW

TODAY: NW 10-25 KTS... WAVES 2-5′

THURSDAY: NW/N 15-25 KTS... WAVES 2-5′

TODAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Breezy and turning less humid. Late showers NORTH. HIGH: 73

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. A chance of showers. Cool and breezy. LOW: 46

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Cool and breezy. Autumn officially arrives! Late-night frost possible, especially NORTH HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: Early frost NORTH Some sun, then increasing clouds. Late night showers. HIGH: 64 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies. Showers at times. HIGH: 64 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: Variable clouds with a chance of showers. Breezy at times. HIGH: 65 LOW: 49

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Cool and breezy. A chance of showers. HIGH: 61 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 61

