Police, Culver’s team up to brighten the holidays

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - There are no grinches allowed when it comes to making someone’s holiday a little brighter.

More than 55 law enforcement agencies took part in the 7th annual Police Lights of Christmas Wednesday at dozens of Culver’s restaurants.

Until about 7:30 P.M., officers collected donations, which will be used to purchase gift cards to give to people who need a pick-me-up during the holidays. Officers tell us it makes their season a little brighter, too.

“We’re here to help you out, and usually people are very thankful. Many say they didn’t know how the police interaction would look like, but I was met with a smiling face and gift card for a meal, and now I don’t have to worry about that for me or my family,” Lt. Mark Wery of the Fox Valley Metro Police Department said.

Culver’s restaurants also donated a portion of its sales. Unison Credit Union matched donations made through tips.

Last year, more than $71,000 was raised for the program.

