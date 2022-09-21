Police, Culver’s team up to brighten the holidays

Officers are collecting donations to provide gift cards to people who need a pick-me-up during the holidays
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - There are no grinches allowed when it comes to making someone’s holiday a little brighter.

More than 55 law enforcement agencies took part in the 7th annual Police Lights of Christmas Wednesday at dozens of Culver’s restaurants.

Until about 7:30 P.M., officers collected donations, which will be used to purchase gift cards to give to people who need a pick-me-up during the holidays. Officers tell us it makes their season a little brighter, too.

“We’re here to help you out, and usually people are very thankful. Many say they didn’t know how the police interaction would look like, but I was met with a smiling face and gift card for a meal, and now I don’t have to worry about that for me or my family,” Lt. Mark Wery of the Fox Valley Metro Police Department said.

Culver’s restaurants also donated a portion of its sales. Unison Credit Union matched donations made through tips.

Last year, more than $71,000 was raised for the program.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homes
Green Bay homeowners shocked by new tax assessments
Racine County deputies arrested 17- and 24-year-old sisters from Northeast Wisconsin after a...
Driver, 17, and sister arrested after high-speed chase in Racine County
Boy Scouts of America uniform patch
Green Bay Catholic Diocese cutting ties with Boy Scouts
Man going 104 MPH in Waushara County arrested for 6th OWI
Even though the game is in California, Packers fans visited Lambeau Field Friday
Some seeing duplicate charges for purchases made at Lambeau Field

Latest News

September 21 Birthday Club
September 21 Birthday Club
September 20 Birthday Club
September 20 Birthday Club
Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh
INTERVIEW: Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh raising $16M for expansion
September 19 Birthday Club
September 19 Birthday Club