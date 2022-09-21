Multi-vehicle crash closes stretch of Highway 42 in Door County

Crash generic
Crash generic(Source: MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A detour is in place after a multi-vehicle crash forced closing part of Highway 42 in both directions north of Sturgeon Bay.

The crash happened a little after 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. We don’t have details.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office closed all lanes of Highway 42 from the 42/57 split (near The Mill Supper Club) to County Highway P (near the Door 44 Winery). That’s about a mile-and-a-half stretch.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the detour sends northbound traffic to Highway 57 north to County P, then turn left on County P and follow it west to Highway 42. Southbound traffic on Highway 42 will turn left onto County P and follow it east to Highway 57 south.

