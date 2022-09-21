More than half disapprove of U.S. Supreme Court’s work, MU Law School poll finds

60% of adults surveyed disapprove of the job the U.S. Supreme Court is doing.
60% of adults surveyed disapprove of the job the U.S. Supreme Court is doing, the latest MU Law...
60% of adults surveyed disapprove of the job the U.S. Supreme Court is doing, the latest MU Law School poll finds(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new Marquette Law School Poll found that 60% of adults disapprove of the job the U.S. Supreme Court is doing, whereas 40% approve.

In July 2022, the nationwide survey found similar results: 38% approved and 61% disapproved.

The latest polling numbers echo a downward trend following the leaked draft opinion that preceded the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In March 2022, 54% of those surveyed had approved of SCOTUS’ job performance, but that figure has since dropped by 14 percentage points.

These polling numbers indicate a significant decline in approval of the U.S. Supreme Court from this time last year. In Sept. of 2021, 49% approved, while half disapproved.

Poll datesApproveDisapprove
Sept. 20206633
July 20216039
Sept. 20214950
Nov. 20215446
Jan. 20225246
March 20225445
May 20224455
July 20223861
Sept. 20224060

The latest Marquette Law School Supreme Court survey was conducted Sept. 7-14, 2022. The survey interviewed 1,448 adults nationwide and has a margin of error of +/-3.4 percentage points.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

