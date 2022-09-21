More than half disapprove of U.S. Supreme Court’s work, MU Law School poll finds
60% of adults surveyed disapprove of the job the U.S. Supreme Court is doing.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new Marquette Law School Poll found that 60% of adults disapprove of the job the U.S. Supreme Court is doing, whereas 40% approve.
In July 2022, the nationwide survey found similar results: 38% approved and 61% disapproved.
The latest polling numbers echo a downward trend following the leaked draft opinion that preceded the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
In March 2022, 54% of those surveyed had approved of SCOTUS’ job performance, but that figure has since dropped by 14 percentage points.
These polling numbers indicate a significant decline in approval of the U.S. Supreme Court from this time last year. In Sept. of 2021, 49% approved, while half disapproved.
|Poll dates
|Approve
|Disapprove
|Sept. 2020
|66
|33
|July 2021
|60
|39
|Sept. 2021
|49
|50
|Nov. 2021
|54
|46
|Jan. 2022
|52
|46
|March 2022
|54
|45
|May 2022
|44
|55
|July 2022
|38
|61
|Sept. 2022
|40
|60
The latest Marquette Law School Supreme Court survey was conducted Sept. 7-14, 2022. The survey interviewed 1,448 adults nationwide and has a margin of error of +/-3.4 percentage points.
