Man going 104 MPH in Waushara County arrested for 6th OWI

AURORAVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - A 44-year-old Wautoma man is facing his 6th OWI charge after a state trooper stopped him for going 104 miles per hour.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says the trooper caught up with Billy Jack Houston at 7:15 Tuesday night on Highway 21 near Highway 49. That’s about 7 miles north of Berlin.

The trooper noticed the driver showed signs of impairment and gave Houston a field sobriety test, then arrested him for operating while intoxicated. Houston was also arrested for battery to a law enforcement officer and ticketed for speeding.

A conviction for a 6th OWI offense carries 1 to 10 years in prison, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Online court records show Houston’s 5th OWI offense was more than 9 years ago, in January 2013.

A person with that many OWI convictions is limited to a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.02%, a quarter of the 0.08% BAC for most drivers.

