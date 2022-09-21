Man arrested after shooting in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A man is in custody after a shooting in Oshkosh Tuesday night.

At about 10:31 p.m., police were called to a report of a man shooting a gun “multiple times” in the 3700 block of Glenbrook Lane.

Police say no one was hurt.

A 37-year-old man was taken into custody. His name was not released.

If you have information, call the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477.

