JOB OPENING: Promotions Manager

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV is the market-leading ABC affiliate in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The station has received Edward R. Murrow Awards each of the past four years, including Overall Excellence. Our news department produces 36 hours of news each week. Wbay.com is the number one news and information website in all of NE Wisconsin.

Job Summary/Description:

WBAY-TV2 is seeking a highly creative individual with strong organizational skills and a vision to lead our promotions and marketing efforts. The Promotions Manager works closely with the news team to create first in class image and topical promotions. This is an outstanding opportunity to work for a premier broadcast and digital company situated in an area with outstanding quality of life. Our dynamic Promotions Manager will oversee our strategic marketing and First Alert marketing and brand management efforts to grow audience and revenue. The ideal candidate must be a hands-on leader, coach and trainer and must foster a vibrant and positive work environment. The Promotions Manager serves on the WBAY Leadership Team.

Duties and responsibilities include (but are not limited) to the following:

- Lead the Promotions Department.- Collaborate with News Leadership and news/marketing consultants on strategy for image and topical messages across all platforms.- Create and oversee the station’s marketing plan.- Protect and grow our news First Alert brand.- Facilitate ongoing training for your team to ensure they are up to date on the latest promotion and production techniques and technology.

Qualifications/Requirements:

- Hands-on leader, skilled in in multiplatform marketing with excellent interpersonal skills.- Exceptional leadership, organizational and strategic thinking skills require to implement market research recommendations and achieve goals in audience development and revenue growth.- Self-directed multi-tasker able to handle multiple deadlines and pressures with a strong attention to detail.- Ability to shoot, write and edit. Advanced knowledge in Adobe Premiere, Adobe After Effects and DLSR.- A high energy level and passion for great marketing.- Clear decision-making abilities, exceptional creativity and strategic thinking.- Bachelor’s degree in marketing, advertising, Film/Video or related field preferred.

If you feel you’re qualified and want to work with a great group of people go to https://gray.tv/careers#currentopening, you may type in the job title, station call letters, or click on “apply now”, upload your resume, cover letter and references

Additional Info:

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

As a condition of employment, Gray Television will require that newly hired employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Qualifications

Education

Preferred

Bachelors or better in Advertising or related field.

Bachelors or better in Marketing or related field.

Licenses & Certifications

Required

Drivers License

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.