INTERVIEW: St. John’s Ministries opens women’s shelter

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Earlier this week, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for a first in Green Bay. On November 1, St. John’s Ministries will open Wellspring, the city’s first women-only homeless shelter.

The 55-bed facility addresses a growing need in the community. It will provide a safer environment for women and resources to help them find a path out of homelessness. Last year, we profiled a woman who bought a home in Green Bay 3 years after walking into a homeless shelter.

What’s driving the increased number of women seeking shelter? How much of it is attributed to domestic abuse and how much to mental health issues?

We talked with Rob Frazier, associate executive director of St. John’s Ministries, for answers to those questions and how long it to bring the idea of Wellspring to fruition.

