FADING STORMS TONIGHT... BREEZY & COOLER WEDNESDAY

A few storms are possible this evening and tonight, especially north and west of the Fox Valley. While the storms were severe in western Wisconsin, they are expected to weaken as they head towards eastern Wisconsin. Lows will be in 50s and 60s tonight, and the humidity continues.

Cooler, breezy, and less humid conditions return Wednesday. Look for highs in the 60s to low 70s. We’ll have a mix of sun & clouds along with some passing showers... mainly in the Northwoods. Some wind gusts could approach 30 mph. Fall officially begins Thursday and it will look and feel like it!

Highs will struggle to get into the lower 60s, and those breezy northerly winds will definitely put a fall chill into the air. Some frost is possible Friday morning across the Northwoods. Highs Friday should still be in the lower half of the 60s. The day will be dry, but spotty showers are possible at night and that potential will continue over the weekend.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: NW 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 2-4′

THURSDAY: N 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. A chance of thunderstorms, especially WEST. Staying humid. LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and less humid. Chance of some passing showers... mainly NORTH. HIGH: 72 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Cool and breezy. Autumn officially arrives! Late-night frost possible NORTH HIGH: 60 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Early frost NORTH. Some sun, then increasing clouds. Evening showers? HIGH: 63 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: Variable clouds with a chance of showers. HIGH: 67 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Variable clouds with a chance of showers. Breezy at times. HIGH: 66 LOW: 49

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, cool, and breezy. Stray shower? HIGH: 66 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds... still cool and breezy. HIGH: 63

