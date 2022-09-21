Emergency water repair to slow traffic on Oshkosh’s High Avenue

Image depicting traffic cones
(MGN Online)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Drivers should be prepared for slow traffic in the 1100 block of High Avenue in Oshkosh due to emergency water repair.

A valve that controls water service to a property at 1118 High Avenue failed Wednesday morning.

This area of High Avenue serves as the detour route for Algoma Boulevard, which is under construction.

High Avenue could be down to one lane for crew safety.

The city sent word of the slow down at about 1 p.m. They say it could take about six hours to complete the repairs.

“At a minimum, traffic lane widths will be reduced and shifted to the western side of the street. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible and stay alert for stopped traffic,” reads a statement from the city.

